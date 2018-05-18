Alabama's first openly gay state lawmaker has lost a job offer after she suggested that Governor Kay Ivey, a Republican, is gay and should be outed.

Ivey, who is fending off four challengers for the GOP gubernatorial nomination, denied outgoing Rep. Patricia Todd's claim, calling the allegation a “disgusting lie” and a “personal attack.”

Todd, who is not seeking re-election, was set to take a position as executive director of the One Orlando Alliance, a coalition of central Florida LGBT organizations formed in response to the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.

Jennifer Foster, chairwoman of One Orlando Alliance's board, said that Todd's comments were “not aligned” with the group's values.

“We strongly believe that coming out is a personal choice and we do not support involuntarily outing,” Foster said.

Todd defended herself before the job offer was rescinded, saying that she “hates hypocrites.”