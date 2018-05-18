In a new interview, Queer Eye's fashion guy Tan France says he's experienced racism and homophobia his entire life.

The 35-year-old France was born in England to Pakistani parents. He currently lives in Salt Lake City with his husband Rob France, a self-described Mormon cowboy.

Speaking with the UK edition of Vogue, France, who had not previously worked in television, said that he was asked on day two of filming by Tom Jackson (episode one) whether he was a terrorist.

“It was very shocking and very jarring,” France said. “That set the tone for me and made it clear why I was doing the show. I wanted to set the record straight.”

“I've experienced racism and homophobia my whole life, so I’ve trained myself to just deal with it calmly, to not cause a scene and to find a way to calm the situation down. When somebody says something stupid to me, I usually alleviate it with laughter and humor. I make light of it to educate people on why it’s inappropriate,” he said.

France, who is writing a memoir, also said that he was surprised by the show's success. “I thought it would be a niche program that girls and gays would get behind. We couldn't have been more wrong,” France said.