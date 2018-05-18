In a recent interview, out actor-comic
Lea DeLaria encouraged readers to stand tall against President Donald
Trump.
DeLaria, 59, is best known for playing
inmate Carrie “Big Boo” Black on the Netflix dramedy Orange is
the New Black.
Speaking with The Untitled Magazine,
DeLaria was asked about her opposition to the president.
“How are you involved in the fight
against him, and what organizations or causes do you recommend
readers consider supporting?” the outlet asked.
“I am involved by remaining
outspoken,” DeLaria
answered. “I would encourage everyone to stand tall against
this fascist, sexist, racist, homophobic pig of a POTUS. The best
thing about being American is our constitutional right to disagree
and vocally express criticism of our government.”
“On this note, I have a question:
everytime I post anything on Instagram that is anti-Drumph I lose
1,000 or so followers. No problem; I always get more to replace them.
The question is, why are they following me in the first place? How is
it possible for anyone to be an avid admirer of Orange is the New
Black and also a supporter of that asshat?! It appears to be
further proof that the 'Make America Hate Again' movement is just
plain clueless,” she added.
DeLaria, also a jazz musician, will
appear in a new off-Broadway play by Jen Silverman titled Collective
Rage. Previews begin in August.