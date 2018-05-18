In a recent interview, out actor-comic Lea DeLaria encouraged readers to stand tall against President Donald Trump.

DeLaria, 59, is best known for playing inmate Carrie “Big Boo” Black on the Netflix dramedy Orange is the New Black.

Speaking with The Untitled Magazine, DeLaria was asked about her opposition to the president.

“How are you involved in the fight against him, and what organizations or causes do you recommend readers consider supporting?” the outlet asked.

“I am involved by remaining outspoken,” DeLaria answered. “I would encourage everyone to stand tall against this fascist, sexist, racist, homophobic pig of a POTUS. The best thing about being American is our constitutional right to disagree and vocally express criticism of our government.”

“On this note, I have a question: everytime I post anything on Instagram that is anti-Drumph I lose 1,000 or so followers. No problem; I always get more to replace them. The question is, why are they following me in the first place? How is it possible for anyone to be an avid admirer of Orange is the New Black and also a supporter of that asshat?! It appears to be further proof that the 'Make America Hate Again' movement is just plain clueless,” she added.

DeLaria, also a jazz musician, will appear in a new off-Broadway play by Jen Silverman titled Collective Rage. Previews begin in August.