Ellen Page's Emmy-nominated Gaycation is headed to streaming service Hulu.

According to Deadline Hollywood, Hulu will stream 15 Viceland series beginning June 8.

Other Viceland shows included in the deal include Woman, What Would Diplo Do?, Abandoned, Black Market, Bong Appetit, Cyberwar, Hamilton's Pharmacopeia, Hate Thy Neighbor, Huang's World, Weediquette and F*ck, That's Delicious.

In Gaycation, Page and best friend Ian Daniel roam the globe in search of what it's like to be lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender.

The series premiered on March 2, 2016. The show's second season arrived in September of the same year. Two specials, titled Gaycation Presents, focus on the Orlando mass shooting and the policies of the Trump administration as they relate to the LGBT community.

“Our viewers love watching thought-provoking reality series on Hulu, and partnering with Viceland is yet another way we’re building the most valuable content offering for fans of unscripted programming,” Lisa Holme, Hulu’s VP of Content Acquisition, said in a statement. “Viceland has consistently created and produced stories that explore the cutting-edge, culturally-relevant topics that Hulu’s young and passionate audience craves, and we’re excited to be the very first to offer their shows in a subscription on demand environment.”