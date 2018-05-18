Ellen Page's Emmy-nominated Gaycation
is headed to streaming service Hulu.
According to Deadline
Hollywood, Hulu will stream 15 Viceland series beginning June
8.
Other Viceland shows included in the
deal include Woman, What Would Diplo Do?, Abandoned, Black Market,
Bong Appetit, Cyberwar, Hamilton's Pharmacopeia, Hate Thy Neighbor,
Huang's World, Weediquette and
F*ck, That's Delicious.
In
Gaycation, Page and
best friend Ian Daniel roam the globe in search of what it's like to
be lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender.
The
series premiered on March 2, 2016. The show's second season arrived
in September of the same year. Two specials, titled Gaycation
Presents, focus on the Orlando
mass shooting and the policies of the Trump administration as they
relate to the LGBT community.
“Our viewers love watching
thought-provoking reality series on Hulu, and partnering with
Viceland is yet another way we’re building the most valuable
content offering for fans of unscripted programming,” Lisa Holme,
Hulu’s VP of Content Acquisition, said in a statement. “Viceland
has consistently created and produced stories that explore the
cutting-edge, culturally-relevant topics that Hulu’s young and
passionate audience craves, and we’re excited to be the very first
to offer their shows in a subscription on demand environment.”