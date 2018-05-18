Netflix on Thursday released its first
trailer for its upcoming Sense8 two-hour series finale.
Last June, Netflix announced that it
was canceling the sci-fi show after two seasons. Response from fans
for a third season was overwhelming. Instead, Netflix announced a
final installment to end the series.
“Personal lives are pushed aside as
the cluster, their sidekicks, and some unexpected allies band
together for a rescue mission and BPO take-down in order to protect
the future of all Sensates,” Netflix said of the series finale.
Transgender sisters Lana and Lilly
Wachowski created the show with J. Michael Straczynski.
In the show, eight
characters cope with a new-found ability to communicate with each
other in a dimension that transcends reality. One of those
characters is gay, Lito Rodriguez (played by Miguel Angel Silvestre),
and another is transgender, Nomi Marks (played by transgender actress
Jamie Clayton).
The show has been
praised for giving its LGBT characters complete lives, including
romantic relationships. Nomi is in love with her girlfriend Amanita
(Freema Agyeman), while Lito is in a relationship with Hernando
(Alfonso Herrera).
Netflix will
release the show's two-hour series finale on June 8.