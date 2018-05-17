Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, a
Republican, has denied a claim that she's gay.
Ivey responded to the claim on social
media, calling the allegation a “disgusting lie.”
“This most recent personal attack
against me is beyond disgraceful,” Ivey wrote. “It's a
disgusting lie being pushed by a paid left wing liberal political
operative. There is absolutely no truth to it. It's false. It's
wrong. It's a bald faced lie. And I'm not gonna let them get away
with it. Whether these attacks are malicious or ignorant or both –
they represent everything that's wrong with politics today."
The claim was made by Alabama Rep.
Patricia Todd, a Democrat from Birmingham and Alabama's only out
lawmaker.
Todd, who is not seeking re-election,
posted on social media that “someone needs to out (Ivey) already …
I have heard for years that she is gay.”
“I am sick of closeted elected
officials,” she
said on Tuesday.
Todd also suggested that a girlfriend
moved out of Ivey's house when she became governor in 2017.
The comments come three weeks before
the Republican primary. Ivey is fending off four challengers for the
GOP nomination.
The 73-year-old Ivey has been married
and divorced twice.