Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, a Republican, has denied a claim that she's gay.

Ivey responded to the claim on social media, calling the allegation a “disgusting lie.”

“This most recent personal attack against me is beyond disgraceful,” Ivey wrote. “It's a disgusting lie being pushed by a paid left wing liberal political operative. There is absolutely no truth to it. It's false. It's wrong. It's a bald faced lie. And I'm not gonna let them get away with it. Whether these attacks are malicious or ignorant or both – they represent everything that's wrong with politics today."

The claim was made by Alabama Rep. Patricia Todd, a Democrat from Birmingham and Alabama's only out lawmaker.

Todd, who is not seeking re-election, posted on social media that “someone needs to out (Ivey) already … I have heard for years that she is gay.”

“I am sick of closeted elected officials,” she said on Tuesday.

Todd also suggested that a girlfriend moved out of Ivey's house when she became governor in 2017.

The comments come three weeks before the Republican primary. Ivey is fending off four challengers for the GOP nomination.

The 73-year-old Ivey has been married and divorced twice.