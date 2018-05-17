Disney has launched its first LGBT Pride collection.

Available at ShopDisney.com, the Rainbow Mickey Collection includes a travel pack, a hat, sunglasses, t-shirts and tank tops for adults, a stainless steel water bottle and pins.

“From May 14 to June 30, 2018, in celebration of Pride month, shopDisney will donate 10% from the online purchase of any item from the Rainbow Mickey Collection to GLSEN (www.glsen.org), a leading education organization ensuring safe and inclusive schools for LGBTQ students,” the company said. “Maximum donation $50,000.”

Disney also unveiled its new rainbow Minnie Mouse ears. The ears will be available for purchase at Disney parks. The announcement comes roughly a month after Disney released its rainbow Mickey Mouse ears for purchase at its parks in honor of Pride month.

