Disney has launched its first LGBT
Pride collection.
Available at ShopDisney.com,
the Rainbow Mickey Collection includes a travel pack, a hat,
sunglasses, t-shirts and tank tops for adults, a stainless steel
water bottle and pins.
“From May 14 to June 30, 2018, in
celebration of Pride month, shopDisney will donate 10% from the
online purchase of any item from the Rainbow Mickey Collection to
GLSEN (www.glsen.org), a leading
education organization ensuring safe and inclusive schools for LGBTQ
students,” the company said. “Maximum donation $50,000.”
Disney also unveiled its new rainbow
Minnie Mouse ears. The ears will be available for purchase at Disney
parks. The announcement comes roughly a month after Disney released
its rainbow Mickey Mouse ears for purchase at its parks in honor of
Pride month.
