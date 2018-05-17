Queer Eye's fashion guy Tan France is writing a memoir.

According to Entertainment Weekly, France's memoir will be released in spring 2019 from St. Martin's Press.

Earlier this month, Antoni Porowski, the Fab Five's food and wine guy, announced he was writing a cookbook.

A synopsis from the as-yet-untitled memoir promises that France will share “his story of growing up gay in a traditional Muslim family” and “his experience of coming out to his Pakistani family at the age of 34.”

“Humorous and poignant personal essays will be peppered with style advice, funny lists, and the truisms that Tan has accumulated in his journey from Doncaster, England, to Netflix,” the description reads.

France is married to Rob France, a self-described Mormon cowboy from Salt Lake City.

Tan said in a statement that his upcoming book “is meant to spread joy, personal acceptance, and most of all, understanding. Each of us is living our own private journey, and the more we know about each other, the healthier and happier the world will be.”