Queer Eye's fashion guy Tan
France is writing a memoir.
According to Entertainment
Weekly, France's memoir will be released in spring 2019 from
St. Martin's Press.
Earlier this month, Antoni
Porowski, the Fab Five's food and wine guy, announced he was writing
a cookbook.
A synopsis from the as-yet-untitled
memoir promises that France will share “his story of growing up gay
in a traditional Muslim family” and “his experience of coming out
to his Pakistani family at the age of 34.”
“Humorous and poignant personal
essays will be peppered with style advice, funny lists, and the
truisms that Tan has accumulated in his journey from Doncaster,
England, to Netflix,” the description reads.
France is married to Rob France, a
self-described Mormon cowboy from Salt Lake City.
Tan said in a statement that his
upcoming book “is meant to spread joy, personal acceptance, and
most of all, understanding. Each of us is living our own private
journey, and the more we know about each other, the healthier and
happier the world will be.”