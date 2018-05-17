The Small Business Administration (SBA)
has restored to its website information dedicated to LGBT-owned small
businesses.
The content was restored after two
House Democrats questioned its continued absence. New York
Representatives Yvette Clarke and Nydia Velazquez sent a letter
earlier this month to SBA Administrator Linda McMahon asking about
the resources.
The page, which lists resources for
LGBT-owned small businesses, was removed at the start of the Trump
administration more than a year ago. The SBA said at the time that
the removal was part of a website restructuring plan.
The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce
had called on the SBA to restore the content.
“The NGLCC is pleased to see the SBA
reinstate LGBT entrepreneurial resources on their website, just days
after the congressional letter was sent and a conversation between
Administrator McMahon and myself was held,” NGLCC
co-founders Justin Nelson and Chance Mitchell said in a statement.
“Clearly she and the SBA recognize that LGBT business owners across
the nation bring countless innovations, contribute over $1.7 trillion
to the GDP, and create tens of thousands of jobs where they live.
America’s LGBT entrepreneurs, and in fact very diverse community,
should be given unfettered access to opportunities to succeed at
every level of government and in every marketplace.”
LGBT information was removed from many
U.S. government websites, including the White House website, at the
start of the Trump administration.