Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council (FRC), has compared accepting transgender people to allowing a person to jump off a building to their death.

Perkins, who has close ties to President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, was recently appointed to the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recommended Perkins for the appointment.

Perkins made his comments during Monday's edition of his radio show, Washington Watch. After a caller compared identifying as transgender to identifying as a cat, Perkins agreed.

“If you are a male – genetically you are a male, biologically you're a male – and you say, 'Well, I'm not a male; I'm a female.' I mean, what's to keep you from saying you're an animal?” Perkins rhetorically asked.

Perkins went on to say that identifying as transgender is “lunacy” and that such people are “ultimately hurting themselves.”

“Think about this for a minute. Someone says, ‘Well look, I’m a bird-man, alright? I’m a bird-man and I’m going to jump off this building and fly.’ Do you have a responsibility to stop that person from jumping off that building? I mean, you know that they don’t have feathers and they can’t fly, but you would hurt their feelings if you said, ‘No wait, Fred, you’re not a bird-man. You’re a man but you’re not a bird and you can’t fly.’ But out of respect for not hurting his feelings, you go ahead and let him jump, and that was the end of Fred,” he said.

“That’s again the lunacy, because the reality is when we allow kids, people, to identify with something other than reality, it is ultimately hurting themselves,” he added.

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has labeled FRC a “hate group” because it has “knowingly spread false and denigrating propaganda about LGBT people.”