Producers of the upcoming biopic of
Queen frontman Freddie Mercury on Tuesday released the film's first
trailer.
Rami Malek, who is best known for
playing Elliot Alderson on USA Network's Mr. Robot, plays
Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.
“When you're able to open your eyes
and see a different person staring back at you in the mirror, it's a
very affirming moment,” Malek told Entertainment Weekly,
recalling the first time he stepped into the role.
The film opens in 1970, when Mercury
first teamed up with guitarist Brian May (played by Gwilym Lee) and
drummer Roger Taylor (Ben Hardy) to form Queen, and ends with the
band's 1985 Live Aid performance. Mercury died of AIDS complications
six years later.
The movie, which arrives in theaters
November 2, had two directors. Dexter Fletcher stepped in for Bryan
Singer (X-Men: Apocalypse) after he was fired by 20th
Century Fox.
Before his departure, Singer promised
the film wouldn't “just be the dark Freddie story.”
