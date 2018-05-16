Producers of the upcoming biopic of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury on Tuesday released the film's first trailer.

Rami Malek, who is best known for playing Elliot Alderson on USA Network's Mr. Robot, plays Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

“When you're able to open your eyes and see a different person staring back at you in the mirror, it's a very affirming moment,” Malek told Entertainment Weekly, recalling the first time he stepped into the role.

The film opens in 1970, when Mercury first teamed up with guitarist Brian May (played by Gwilym Lee) and drummer Roger Taylor (Ben Hardy) to form Queen, and ends with the band's 1985 Live Aid performance. Mercury died of AIDS complications six years later.

The movie, which arrives in theaters November 2, had two directors. Dexter Fletcher stepped in for Bryan Singer (X-Men: Apocalypse) after he was fired by 20th Century Fox.

Before his departure, Singer promised the film wouldn't “just be the dark Freddie story.”

