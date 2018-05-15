Pastor Robert Jeffress of First Baptist Church in Dallas delivered a prayer on Monday at the opening ceremony of the new American Embassy in Jerusalem.

Jeffress, a leading pro-Israel voice among evangelical Christians, praised President Donald Trump's decision to move the embassy, saying on Monday that he “stands on the right side” of God when it comes to Israel.

The 62-year-old Jeffress has previously said that other religions are “wrong.”

“Islam is wrong,” he said in 2010. “It is a heresy from the pit of hell. Mormonism is wrong. It is a heresy from the pit of hell. Judaism – you can't be saved being a Jew. You know who said that, by the way? The three greatest Jews in the New Testament: Peter, Paul and Jesus Christ. They all said Judaism won't do it. It's faith in Jesus Christ.”

Jeffress is also a vocal opponent of LGBT rights, including marriage equality. He once compared gay sex to plugging a U.S. television into a European outlet and has called gay sex a sin.

“God created sex for a man and a woman in a marriage relationship and any deviation from that, whether it be adultery or pre-marital sex or homosexuality, is sinful,” Jeffress said during an appearance on CNN's New Day.

In 2016, Jeffress criticized businesses that support LGBT rights, saying that they pose a greater “threat to freedom of religion in America” than ISIS.

Mitt Romney, who is vying for a Senate seat from Utah, was among those who criticized the decision to invite Jeffress to participate in Monday's ceremony.

“Such a religious bigot should not be giving the prayer that opens the United States Embassy in Jerusalem,” Romney said in a tweet.

Appearing on Fox Business' Lou Dobbs Tonight, Jeffress denied that he was a bigot.

“[Romney] was upset with me because in the primaries I supported Rick Perry and not him,” Jeffress said, referring to Romney's 2012 presidential bid. “I am not a bigot. Many of those comments are either manufactured or ripped out of context.”

