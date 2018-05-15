Speaking at The Wall Street Journal's Future of Everything Festival, Sarah Jessica Parker said that the hit HBO dramedy Sex and the City failed to represent the LGBT community.

The 53-year-old Parker is best known for playing Carrie Bradshaw for six years on the hit series.

Parker said that Sex and the City was a product of the time and would have a lot to say about the #MeToo movement.

“There were no women of color,” Parker explained. “And there was no substantial conversation about the LGBTQ community.”

“I think Carrie Bradshaw is very much a product of her generation and I think her conversations about sexual politics and intimacy spoke to the years. As always, those years prior to being a young adult inform your worldview. I think that she would have a lot to say about this, and I would be curious to read [her] column if she could sit back and look at it.”

“You know, this city has changed – that was 20 years ago this June – this city has changed an enormous amount politically and economically and socially and I think it would be a different show, honestly,” she added.

Parker currently stars as Frances Dufresne in the HBO drama Divorce.