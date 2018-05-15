Speaking at The Wall Street
Journal's Future of Everything Festival, Sarah Jessica Parker
said that the hit HBO dramedy Sex and the City failed to
represent the LGBT community.
The 53-year-old Parker is best known
for playing Carrie Bradshaw for six years on the hit series.
Parker said that Sex and the City
was a product of the time and would have a lot to say about the
#MeToo movement.
“There were no women of color,”
Parker
explained. “And there was no substantial conversation about
the LGBTQ community.”
“I think Carrie Bradshaw is very much
a product of her generation and I think her conversations about
sexual politics and intimacy spoke to the years. As always, those
years prior to being a young adult inform your worldview. I think
that she would have a lot to say about this, and I would be curious
to read [her] column if she could sit back and look at it.”
“You know, this city has changed –
that was 20 years ago this June – this city has changed an enormous
amount politically and economically and socially and I think it would
be a different show, honestly,” she added.
Parker currently stars as Frances
Dufresne in the HBO drama Divorce.