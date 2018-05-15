British singer-songwriter Rita Ora has
come out as bisexual following a backlash to her bisexual anthem
“Girls.”
The single features Ora plus Cardi B,
Bebe Rexha and Boys singer Charli XCX.
On the track, Ora, 27, sings, “I
ain't one-sided, I'm open-minded. I'm 50-50 and I'm never gonna hide
it.”
When asked by PEOPLE whether she hopes
“Girls” becomes a “bisexual anthem,” Ora replied,
“Definitely.”
Hayley Kiyoko criticized the song,
saying that she doesn't “need to drink wine to kiss girls.”
Kehlani, who
recently came out, said that the song had “harmful lyrics.”
Ora apologized in a post, saying that
she has had previous relationships with men and women.
“Hello everyone reading this. Girls
was written to represent my truth and is an accurate account of a
very real and honest experience in my life. I have had romantic
relationships with women and men through my life and this is my
personal journey,” Ora
wrote.
“I am sorry how I expressed myself in
my song has hurt anyone. I would never intentionally cause harm to
other LGBTQ+ people or anyone. Looking forward, I hope that
continuing to express myself through my art will empower my fans to
feel as proud of themselves as I’m learning to feel about who I am.
I’m ever thankful to my fans for teaching me to love myself no
matter what. I have strived to be a contributor to the LGBTQ+
community throughout my entire career and always will be.”
She ended her response with, “Love,
Rita.”