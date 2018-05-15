British singer-songwriter Rita Ora has come out as bisexual following a backlash to her bisexual anthem “Girls.”

The single features Ora plus Cardi B, Bebe Rexha and Boys singer Charli XCX.

On the track, Ora, 27, sings, “I ain't one-sided, I'm open-minded. I'm 50-50 and I'm never gonna hide it.”

When asked by PEOPLE whether she hopes “Girls” becomes a “bisexual anthem,” Ora replied, “Definitely.”

Hayley Kiyoko criticized the song, saying that she doesn't “need to drink wine to kiss girls.” Kehlani, who recently came out, said that the song had “harmful lyrics.”

Ora apologized in a post, saying that she has had previous relationships with men and women.

“Hello everyone reading this. Girls was written to represent my truth and is an accurate account of a very real and honest experience in my life. I have had romantic relationships with women and men through my life and this is my personal journey,” Ora wrote.

“I am sorry how I expressed myself in my song has hurt anyone. I would never intentionally cause harm to other LGBTQ+ people or anyone. Looking forward, I hope that continuing to express myself through my art will empower my fans to feel as proud of themselves as I’m learning to feel about who I am. I’m ever thankful to my fans for teaching me to love myself no matter what. I have strived to be a contributor to the LGBTQ+ community throughout my entire career and always will be.”

She ended her response with, “Love, Rita.”