Brian Brown, president of the National Organization for Marriage (NOM), is fundraising with the claim that state laws and constitutional amendments limiting marriage to heterosexual couples may soon “come back to life.”

Such bans were struck down by the Supreme Court in 2015. In Obergefell, the high court found that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry.

NOM won a decisive victory in 2008 when it put a constitutional amendment that defined marriage as a heterosexual union on the California ballot. Proposition 8 effectively rolled back such rights for gay couples in the state. It remained in effect until 2013.

In a fundraising email, Brown claimed that it's just “one vote shy of having a pro-marriage majority in the U.S. Supreme Court” and reversing Obergefell.

“The only thing that has happened to Prop 8 and all the other pro-marriage laws in states around the country is that they are not being enforced because of the illegitimate, anti-constitutional ruling by the US Supreme Court in the Obergefell case imposing gay ‘marriage’ on the nation,” Brown wrote.

“While it may be inconvenient for the Left, the fact is that Proposition 8 in California and the laws in dozens of other states remain on the books and will come back to life when the Obergefell case is eventually overturned, which it clearly should be and we believe will be, perhaps sooner than people imagine.”

“We are just one vote shy of having a pro-marriage majority on the US Supreme Court. If Anthony Kennedy decides to retire this year as many expect, we will have a realistic chance to promote a pro-marriage nominee from President [Donald] Trump in the mold of Antonin Scalia and Neil Gorsuch,” he added.

While it may be true that Trump has nominated conservative judges, including Gorsuch, though it remains unclear how he would vote on same-sex marriage, support for marriage equality continues to climb and the high court is not in the habit of reversing itself. Additionally, a case challenging Obergefell would first have to reach the Supreme Court.

