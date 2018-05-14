A California man has been arrested on
suspicion of stealing two rainbow flags and threatening to detonate
pipe bombs with the intent to injure members of the LGBT community.
Vincent Joseph O'Sullivan, 55, was
arrested on Saturday, The
Press Democrat reported. He was booked into the Sonoma
County jail and is being held on $50,000 bail.
According to Lt. Eddie Engram, theft of
the first rainbow flag was reported on April 26 from a flagpole in
downtown Guerneville, and a replacement flag was stolen on May 5.
Guerneville, population 4,534, is known for its liberal atmosphere.
The rainbow flag is a symbol of the
LGBT community.
In the course of investigating the
thefts, deputies learned of the pipe bomb threats.
Engram said that O'Sullivan threatened
to detonate the pipe bombs with the intent to injure sheriff's
deputies and members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender
community.