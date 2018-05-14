Two proposals that sought to drop
support for marriage only “between one man and one woman” and for
“traditional families” in the New Hampshire Republican platform
were tabled on Saturday.
According to WMUR-TV, the New Hampshire
Republican Party convention adjourned Saturday without acting on the
proposals.
The proposals were submitted by former
state GOP chair Jennifer Horn.
Horn told WMUR-TV that convention
delegates voted to disqualify her and her husband, Bill Horn, as
delegates, leaving the proposals without a qualified delegate to
present Horn's proposed changes to the platform.
Horn said that she and her husband's
credentials were “challenged from the floor” because the couple
had recently moved to a new ward.
"Unfortunately, I do believe that
part of the motivation behind this action was to try to shut down
debate on the two amendments that I had sponsored. While I am
disappointed by the actions of some of the delegates in the room
today, I do not believe that they represent the heart and spirit of
the New Hampshire Republican Party,” Horn said.
Delegates voted to adjourn without
taking action an any proposed changes to the party platform.
(Related: New
Hampshire Senate approves Transgender protections; Gov. Chris Sununu
to sign.)