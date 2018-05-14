Two proposals that sought to drop support for marriage only “between one man and one woman” and for “traditional families” in the New Hampshire Republican platform were tabled on Saturday.

According to WMUR-TV, the New Hampshire Republican Party convention adjourned Saturday without acting on the proposals.

The proposals were submitted by former state GOP chair Jennifer Horn.

Horn told WMUR-TV that convention delegates voted to disqualify her and her husband, Bill Horn, as delegates, leaving the proposals without a qualified delegate to present Horn's proposed changes to the platform.

Horn said that she and her husband's credentials were “challenged from the floor” because the couple had recently moved to a new ward.

"Unfortunately, I do believe that part of the motivation behind this action was to try to shut down debate on the two amendments that I had sponsored. While I am disappointed by the actions of some of the delegates in the room today, I do not believe that they represent the heart and spirit of the New Hampshire Republican Party,” Horn said.

Delegates voted to adjourn without taking action an any proposed changes to the party platform.

