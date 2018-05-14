RuPaul Charles, the host of VH1's
RuPaul's Drag Race, will star in Netflix's upcoming comedy AJ
and the Queen.
According to Deadline
Hollywood, Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of the series.
AJ and the Queen is written by
RuPaul and Michael Patrick King, who co-created 2 Broke Girls
and executive produced Sex and the City.
In the series, RuPaul plays Ruby Red, a
hapless drag queen who lives in a rundown R/V with AJ, a recently
orphaned 11-year-old. The pair travel from city to city, with Ruby
Red performing each night in a different drag club.
RuPaul is also among the stars of the
upcoming animated series Drag
Tots
from World of Wonder.
And a fictionalized version RuPaul's
rise from club kid to star is in development at J.J. Abrams' Bad
Robot Productions.
(Related: Hulu
nabs series based on RuPaul's life.)