RuPaul Charles, the host of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race, will star in Netflix's upcoming comedy AJ and the Queen.

According to Deadline Hollywood, Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of the series.

AJ and the Queen is written by RuPaul and Michael Patrick King, who co-created 2 Broke Girls and executive produced Sex and the City.

In the series, RuPaul plays Ruby Red, a hapless drag queen who lives in a rundown R/V with AJ, a recently orphaned 11-year-old. The pair travel from city to city, with Ruby Red performing each night in a different drag club.

RuPaul is also among the stars of the upcoming animated series Drag Tots from World of Wonder.

And a fictionalized version RuPaul's rise from club kid to star is in development at J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions.

(Related: Hulu nabs series based on RuPaul's life.)