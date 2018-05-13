RuPaul, the host of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race, and several of the reality show's best known contestants will star in a new animated comedy featuring baby drag queens.

A press release for Drag Tots promises the show will give a chaotic world what it needs.

“In a world on the brink of chaos, where fear is the rule of the land, the voices of a generation have banded together to give our planet what it needs... BABY DRAG QUEENS!”

The series from World of Wonder will feature the voices of Bianca Del Rio, Adore Delano, Valentina, Latrice Royale and Detox as they use their “glitter powers” to fight “toxic mainstream culture.” RuPaul will voice the talking head of a unicorn named Corny the Unicorn.

WOW Presents Plus will premiere Drag Tots on June 28.