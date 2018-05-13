Gay porn stars Carlo Masi and Adam
Champ have entered a civil partnership in Italy.
According to Gay
Star News, Masi (real name Ruggero Freddi) and Champ (Gustavo
Leguizamon) tied the knot on May 4.
The couple met 12 years ago on the set
of Leguizamon's first adult movie in Sacramento, California.
Freddi said that when his future
partner did not recognize him as one of Colt Studios' leading stars,
he got angry.
“So, I got upset, angry and fell in
love,” he said.
The couple moved to Italy in 2013 after
Freddi quit the porn industry. He currently teaches at La Sapienza
University in Rome.
The couple got engaged in February.
Their ceremony took place at the lavish Villa Miani in Rome and was
broadcast on Italy's Channel 5. The ceremony was officiated by
Vladimir Luxuria, a transgender actress, television host and former
politician.
“I am so happy. It was an incredibly
perfect day,” Freddi said. “Having a public event meant to bring
a ray of light into the darkness of some social layers who still
suffer coping with the acceptance of homosexuality.”
“We hope to be [an] inspiration and
of support for all those young gay people who believe their family
will never accept them,” he added. “Love wins.”