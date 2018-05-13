Gay porn stars Carlo Masi and Adam Champ have entered a civil partnership in Italy.

According to Gay Star News, Masi (real name Ruggero Freddi) and Champ (Gustavo Leguizamon) tied the knot on May 4.

The couple met 12 years ago on the set of Leguizamon's first adult movie in Sacramento, California.

Freddi said that when his future partner did not recognize him as one of Colt Studios' leading stars, he got angry.

“So, I got upset, angry and fell in love,” he said.

The couple moved to Italy in 2013 after Freddi quit the porn industry. He currently teaches at La Sapienza University in Rome.

The couple got engaged in February. Their ceremony took place at the lavish Villa Miani in Rome and was broadcast on Italy's Channel 5. The ceremony was officiated by Vladimir Luxuria, a transgender actress, television host and former politician.

“I am so happy. It was an incredibly perfect day,” Freddi said. “Having a public event meant to bring a ray of light into the darkness of some social layers who still suffer coping with the acceptance of homosexuality.”

“We hope to be [an] inspiration and of support for all those young gay people who believe their family will never accept them,” he added. “Love wins.”