CBS has renewed Instinct for a second season.

Instinct, which premiered in March, stars Alan Cumming as a reluctant CIA agent searching for a serial killer. Since leaving the agency his character has successfully built a “normal” life as a professor and writer. But he gets pulled back into the CIA when his unique talents are needed to crack the case. The show is based on an upcoming book by James Patterson.

The series made history as the first network drama with an openly gay lead character. According to Deadline Hollywood, Instinct has been “a so-so ratings performer” but has “been in line with its fellow Sunday CBS shows in the 25-54 demo.”

Cumming, who is bisexual, married graphic artist Grant Shaffer in New York in 2012.

He has previously praised CBS for “having the courage” to broadcast the show at a time when President Donald Trump “is actively condoning, by his silence, violence and persecution against the LGBT community.”

“[It's] all that more important we should have a character with a healthy same-sex marriage,” Cumming added.