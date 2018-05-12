Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin, a Republican, on Friday signed a controversial bill that allows religious child welfare organizations, including adoption and foster care agencies, to discriminate against same-sex couples.

Senate Bill 1140 cleared the Republican-controlled House and Senate with overwhelming support.

The bill states: “To the extent allowed by federal law, no private child placing agency shall be required to perform, assist, counsel, recommend, consent to, refer, or participate in any placement of a child for foster care or adoption when the proposed placement would violate the agency’s written religious or moral convictions or policies.”

An amendment added in the House that would have denied state and federal funding to any child placement agency that discriminates was later stripped from the final bill.

Masen Davis, CEO of Freedom for All Americans, lamented Fallin's decision to sign the bill.

“Today is a sad day for Oklahomans,” Davis said in a statement. “Instead of looking out for the well-being of all Oklahomans, Governor Fallin decided to discriminate against parents and families who are ready to open their homes and their hearts to children in the child welfare system. The Oklahoma legislature has played politics with their state’s most vulnerable kids.”

Human rights advocates and celebrities had called on Fallin to veto the bill.

Will & Grace stars Megan Mullaly and Debra Messing tweeted their opposition.

“I GREW UP IN OKLAHOMA,” Mullally wrote. “PLEASE HELP TO STOP OK GOVERNOR'S DISCRIMINATION & HATE.”

Singer-actor Kristin Chenoweth tweeted: “My beloved Oklahoma. Please no.”

Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer, a Republican, has said he'll sign a similar bill.