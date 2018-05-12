In a new interview, Kevin McHale, the
29-year-old actor best known for playing Artie Abrams on the Fox
musical-comedy Glee, said there was “zero surprise” on
social media to his coming out gay.
McHale came out earlier this month in a
tweet in which he described Ariana Grande's latest single as gayer
than himself.
“#NoTearsLeftToCry is gayer than me
and I ACCEPT,” McHale tweeted. “Ty @ArianaGrande.”
In a separate tweet, he added, “I'd
like to request a remix with @JanetJackson.”
McHale, an outspoken supporter of LGBT
rights, had earlier hinted about his sexuality, posting photos of
himself with actor Austin McKenzie (When We Rise). It was
later revealed that the men are a couple.
In a Facebook Live interview with
entertainment journalist Marc Malkin, McHale said that he “didn't
think anything” of his coming out.
“I didn't think anything of it,”
McHale
said. “Would anyone choose to come out in a tweet about an
Ariana Grande song?”
“It was eye-opening for a number of
reasons. People don’t know [that] I've been living in this bubble
where I was just like, ‘Just because you don’t know doesn’t
mean I’m not openly living my life.'”
“If somebody was a big fan and
following everything I was doing [on social media], like the people I
interact with on Twitter on a daily basis, I think there was zero
surprise.”
“People knew. The organizations I’ve
been supporting, and all that sort of work has been apparent, at
least to me. I’ve always supported LGBT organizations and things
like that because I felt like I had a vested interest in this where I
wanted to help out,” McHale added.