In a new interview, Kevin McHale, the 29-year-old actor best known for playing Artie Abrams on the Fox musical-comedy Glee, said there was “zero surprise” on social media to his coming out gay.

McHale came out earlier this month in a tweet in which he described Ariana Grande's latest single as gayer than himself.

“#NoTearsLeftToCry is gayer than me and I ACCEPT,” McHale tweeted. “Ty @ArianaGrande.”

In a separate tweet, he added, “I'd like to request a remix with @JanetJackson.”

McHale, an outspoken supporter of LGBT rights, had earlier hinted about his sexuality, posting photos of himself with actor Austin McKenzie (When We Rise). It was later revealed that the men are a couple.

In a Facebook Live interview with entertainment journalist Marc Malkin, McHale said that he “didn't think anything” of his coming out.

“I didn't think anything of it,” McHale said. “Would anyone choose to come out in a tweet about an Ariana Grande song?”

“It was eye-opening for a number of reasons. People don’t know [that] I've been living in this bubble where I was just like, ‘Just because you don’t know doesn’t mean I’m not openly living my life.'”

“If somebody was a big fan and following everything I was doing [on social media], like the people I interact with on Twitter on a daily basis, I think there was zero surprise.”

“People knew. The organizations I’ve been supporting, and all that sort of work has been apparent, at least to me. I’ve always supported LGBT organizations and things like that because I felt like I had a vested interest in this where I wanted to help out,” McHale added.