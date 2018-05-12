Netflix on Thursday dropped its first
trailer for Tig Notaro's upcoming stand-up comedy special Tig
Notaro: Happy to Be Here.
The special was taped at the Heights
Theater in Houston and was directed by Notaro with Ellen DeGeneres
given an executive producer credit.
Notaro “tackles the comedic sides of
marriage, parenting and being invited to an Ellen DeGeneres party,
then closes the set with a tease that will leave you on the edge of
your seat,” Netflix said in announcing the special last month.
In the trailer, Notaro jokes about
random questions from her wife of three years, actor Stephanie
Allynne. “All of these questions feel very google-able,” she
points out. And her son's frequent coming out. “You don't have to
keep coming out to us. The whole family's gay; it's not a big deal,”
she jokes.
Earlier this year, Amazon canceled
Notaro's semi-biographical comedy series One Mississippi.
Happy to Be Here premieres May
22 on Netflix.