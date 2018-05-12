Netflix on Thursday dropped its first trailer for Tig Notaro's upcoming stand-up comedy special Tig Notaro: Happy to Be Here.

The special was taped at the Heights Theater in Houston and was directed by Notaro with Ellen DeGeneres given an executive producer credit.

Notaro “tackles the comedic sides of marriage, parenting and being invited to an Ellen DeGeneres party, then closes the set with a tease that will leave you on the edge of your seat,” Netflix said in announcing the special last month.

In the trailer, Notaro jokes about random questions from her wife of three years, actor Stephanie Allynne. “All of these questions feel very google-able,” she points out. And her son's frequent coming out. “You don't have to keep coming out to us. The whole family's gay; it's not a big deal,” she jokes.

Earlier this year, Amazon canceled Notaro's semi-biographical comedy series One Mississippi.

Happy to Be Here premieres May 22 on Netflix.