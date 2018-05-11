The New Hampshire House on Thursday approved a bill that seeks to ban therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth, sending the measure to Republican Governor Chris Sununu.

House lawmakers accepted changes made to the bill by the Senate.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, called on Sununu to sign the bill into law.

“Children across the Granite State deserve to live their lives authentically and should never be subjected to the abusive practice of so-called conversion therapy,” said HRC Senior Vice President for Policy and Political Affairs JoDee Winterhof. “This dangerous practice has no basis in science and is ?uniformly rejected by every major medical and mental health ?organization in the country. We thank the state legislators who voted to protect LGBTQ youth. Governor Sununu now must sign this crucially important legislation.”

Sununu has signaled that he will sign the legislation.

Similar legislation has been enacted in Maryland, Washington, Connecticut, California, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Illinois, Vermont, New York, Rhode Island, New Mexico and the District of Columbia. An increasing number of local municipalities have also enacted similar protections, particularly in Florida. In March, Milwaukee became the first municipality in Wisconsin to enact such a ban.

California is considering a bill that would ban the selling or advertising of such therapies. That bill cleared the Assembly last month.