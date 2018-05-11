Speaking this week at the UK House of
Commons, Olympian and reality star Caitlyn Jenner revealed that she
once contemplated suicide.
Jenner was invited to give Channel 4's
fourth annual keynote Diversity Lecture in the House of Commons.
Wednesday's address kicked off a campaign on gender in the UK.
Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner, said
that as TMZ closed in on revealing her gender identity, she thought
about ending her life.
“For years, I had all sorts of issues
with the tabloids and the paparazzi, coming up with every story you
could possibly come up with,” Jenner said. “They put my head on
women’s bodies, and I would have four, five paparazzi cars follow
me everywhere I went, taking pictures.”
The 68-year-old Jenner said that one
night she got a call about a revealing picture that TMZ was about to
publish.
“I’m walking up and down the halls,
and I’m thinking to myself, ‘You know what? I got a gun in the
other room. Go in, use it, no more pain. Move on.' It seemed like the
easy way out. Isn’t that the stupidest thing you could possibly
do?”
“I thought, 'Why don't you go about
this thing a little differently? Why don't you open up your voice?
Why don't you tell your story? That was my low point in life. And
from then on, I never thought about it again. I am a person of
faith,” she added.