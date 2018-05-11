Netflix on Wednesday released its first trailer for its upcoming gay teen comedy Alex Strangelove.

The film from writer-director Craig Johnson (The Skeleton Twins) arrives on the streaming platform June 8.

Alex Strangelove, which premiered in April at the San Francisco International Film Festival, tells the story of Alex Truelove (played by newcomer Daniel Doheny), a well-rounded high school senior with a wonderful girlfriend Claire (Madeline Weinstein) and a bright future ahead of him.

Alex's senior year is supposed to be about losing his virginity, but then he meets Elliot (Antonio Marziale), a handsome and charming gay teen, at a party.

The meeting sends Alex “on a rollercoaster journey of sexual exploration, kicking off a hilarious and moving adventure of love, sex and friendship in our liberated and confusing modern times.”

SlashFilm.com compared Alex Strangelove to the recently released gay teen film Love, Simon.

The site described Alex Strangelove as a “sweet, raunchy gay coming-of-age comedy that has more than a few similarities to Love, Simon.”