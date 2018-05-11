Netflix on Wednesday released its first
trailer for its upcoming gay teen comedy Alex Strangelove.
The film from writer-director Craig
Johnson (The Skeleton Twins) arrives on the streaming platform
June 8.
Alex Strangelove, which
premiered in April at the San Francisco International Film Festival,
tells the story of Alex Truelove (played by newcomer Daniel Doheny),
a well-rounded high school senior with a wonderful girlfriend Claire
(Madeline Weinstein) and a bright future ahead of him.
Alex's senior year is supposed to be
about losing his virginity, but then he meets Elliot (Antonio
Marziale), a handsome and charming gay teen, at a party.
The meeting sends Alex “on a
rollercoaster journey of sexual exploration, kicking off a hilarious
and moving adventure of love, sex and friendship in our liberated and
confusing modern times.”
SlashFilm.com compared Alex Strangelove
to the recently released gay teen film Love,
Simon.
The site described Alex Strangelove
as a “sweet, raunchy gay coming-of-age comedy that has more than a
few similarities to Love, Simon.”