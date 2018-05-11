Singer-television personality Erika
Jayne has called for the inclusion of a gay or lesbian couple on the
reality series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Speaking earlier this month to the AP
from the red carpet at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards,
Jayne, 46, said that the term “housewife” had evolved in recent
years.
“Well, I think that as the word
housewives has evolved, I think it's time for someone to say, 'Hey,
let's bring a gay couple into the fold. Let's show everybody what's
going on,'” Jayne
said.
Jayne added that she's had a long
relationship with the LGBT community.
“My relationship with the LGBTQ began
when I was kid, because my mom had so many friends in the community.
She was an artist. And also this is my family, my friends, my
mentor, my teachers in performing arts high school. So, I've had a
long relationship with the LGBTQ community,” she said.
