Out candidate Lupe Valdez has promised to fight for the LGBT community if elected governor of Texas.

Valdez, Texas' first openly gay and first Latina sheriff, won a plurality of the vote in the March 6 Democratic primary. She faces businessman Andrew White, the son of the late Governor Mark White, in a run-off election taking place May 22.

Republican Governor Greg Abbott, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights, is seeking a second term.

If elected, Valdez would become the first openly gay person elected governor in the United States.

Valdez told the Washington Blade that as governor she would fight for the LGBT community.

“I'm going to fight for everybody, including the LGBTQ community,” Valdez said. “We have to have a comprehensive non-discrimination protections bill. We have to have a hate crimes protections bill, and we have to find some way of having health care that is culturally competent. Say that in a mouthful, but it’s true that we need to be sensitive to the HIV folks and transgender folks.”

When asked about President Donald Trump's record on LGBT rights, Valdez said that the president has not kept his campaign promise to be a friend to the LGBT community.

“He started out his campaign saying that he was going to have LGBTQ rights, and he started out with that, but then he turned around and pulled some of the stuff he’s been pulling,” Valdez said. “All that says is – how do you politely say two-faced? I don’t know how you can politely say he said something for the campaign just to get people on your side, and then you turn around and do something else.”

During his first year in office, Trump has pushed for the reinstatement of a ban on transgender troops, has revoked protections for transgender students and has filled his administration and appointed judges opposed to LGBT rights, including Vice President Mike Pence, Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Housing Secretary Ben Carson, to name a few.