Karamo Brown, Queer Eye's culture guy, got engaged on Wednesday.

According to PEOPLE, Brown proposed to director Ian Jordan at SBE HYDE Sunset in Los Angeles. The couple has been together eight years.

Brown, 37, got down on one knee and produced a ring as they celebrated Jordan's 40th birthday.

Jordan gave an enthusiastic, “Yes!”

“I love you because of your heart, your humor but mostly because you don't mind serving #GlamourShots realness w/me anytime I ask,” Brown wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, Jordan's birthday. “I pray today and this year brings you everything your heart desires.”

Among the guests at Wednesday's birthday/engagement party were the remainder of Queer Eye's Fab Five: Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness.