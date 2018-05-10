The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, on Thursday announced that it will honor actor Nick Robinson with its Ally for Equality Award at the 13th annual HRC Las Vegas Gala at ARIA Resort & Casino on Saturday, May 12.

Robinson plays the title character in the coming out gay teen film Love, Simon. The film was adapted from the groundbreaking young adult novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertalli.

The movie from out director Greg Berlanti follows 17-year-old Simon (Robinson) as he begins a correspondence with another closeted teen.

The HRC Ally for Equality Award recognizes the “outstanding efforts of those who use their voice and publicly stand up for the LGBTQ community.”

In promoting the film, Robinson, 23, said that his brother came out while he was filming Love, Simon.