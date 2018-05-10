New York Democratic gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon joked on Tuesday that voters should “vote for the homo, not Cuomo.”

Nixon made the jab while roasting her primary opponent Governor Andrew Cuomo during her rebuttal to the annual Legislative Correspondents Association dinner, The Daily Beast reported.

Cuomo's father, Mario Cuomo, in 1977 was the “Cuomo” in the line. Cuomo was running for mayor of New York City against Ed Koch when flyers appeared calling on voters to “Vote for Cuomo, Not the Homo.” The Cuomo campaign denied involvement. Koch, who died in 2013, repeatedly denied rumors that he was gay.

The Sex and the City star announced her campaign in March.

Nixon, who identifies as bisexual, is raising three children with her wife Christine Marinoni.

Nixon also poked fun at Cuomo's conservative views. “I think it's time for Andrew Cuomo to come out as a Republican. The rumors have been there for years. He's not fooling anyone. Who knows why he's stayed in the closet this long,” she said.