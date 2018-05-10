New York Democratic gubernatorial
candidate Cynthia Nixon joked on Tuesday that voters should “vote
for the homo, not Cuomo.”
Nixon made the jab while roasting her
primary opponent Governor Andrew Cuomo during her rebuttal to the
annual Legislative Correspondents Association dinner, The
Daily Beast reported.
Cuomo's father, Mario Cuomo, in 1977
was the “Cuomo” in the line. Cuomo was running for mayor of New
York City against Ed Koch when flyers appeared calling on voters to
“Vote for Cuomo, Not the Homo.” The Cuomo campaign denied
involvement. Koch, who died in 2013, repeatedly denied rumors that
he was gay.
The Sex and the City star
announced her campaign in March.
Nixon, who identifies as
bisexual, is raising three children with her wife Christine Marinoni.
Nixon also poked fun at
Cuomo's conservative views. “I think it's time for Andrew Cuomo to
come out as a Republican. The rumors have been there for years.
He's not fooling anyone. Who knows why he's stayed in the closet
this long,” she said.