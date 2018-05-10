Conchita Wurst told the BBC this week that she has mixed feelings about marriage equality in Austria.

In December, 2017, Austria's Constitutional Court ruled that gay and lesbian couples be allowed to marry starting in 2019, unless lawmakers act sooner. In January, the government said that it would abide by the ruling and that gay couples will be able to marry legally in Austria starting in 2019.

Wurst, who found fame after winning 2014's Eurovision Song Contest, has been an advocate for same-sex marriage and adoption, but she wondered, “What took you so long?”

“I have mixed feelings,” the drag artist told the BBC. “Everybody’s so excited about it, and I’m excited too, but it’s like, ‘What took you so long? Who do you think you are to tell me who I’m able to marry or not? And why does it need a piece of paper to prove I’m allowed to do that? You’re not in a position to tell me who I’m allowed to love.'”

“So, I really have mixed emotions about it. I'm very happy that it's official. On the other hand, it should be the most normal thing,” added Wurst, real name Thomas Neuwirth.