Conchita Wurst told the BBC this week
that she has mixed feelings about marriage equality in Austria.
In December, 2017, Austria's
Constitutional Court ruled that gay and lesbian couples be allowed to
marry starting in 2019, unless lawmakers act sooner. In January, the
government said that it would abide by the ruling and that gay
couples will be able to marry legally in Austria starting in 2019.
Wurst, who found fame after winning
2014's Eurovision Song Contest, has been an advocate for same-sex
marriage and adoption, but she wondered, “What took you so long?”
“I have mixed feelings,” the drag
artist told the
BBC. “Everybody’s so excited about it, and I’m excited
too, but it’s like, ‘What took you so long? Who do you think you
are to tell me who I’m able to marry or not? And why does it need a
piece of paper to prove I’m allowed to do that? You’re not in a
position to tell me who I’m allowed to love.'”
“So, I really have mixed emotions
about it. I'm very happy that it's official. On the other hand, it
should be the most normal thing,” added Wurst, real name Thomas
Neuwirth.