An interim memorial to honor the victims and survivors of the Pulse shooting opened to the public Tuesday in Orlando, Florida.

Barbara Poma, owner of the Pulse nightclub and founder of the onePULSE Foundation, was on hand to dedicate the memorial.

She praised those who helped create the design, including survivors, first-responders and family members of victims.

“They gave selflessly to make decisions for those who could not,” she said during the dedication ceremony.

The memorial consists of a wall that wraps around the now shuttered gay nightclub where 49 people died and dozens were wounded when a lone gunman opened fire in June of 2016. The wall is adorned with images of LGBT Pride events and vigils held after the massacre. Visitors can sign a guestbook and leave a message.

OnePULSE said in a statement that it hopes the memorial will “give families, survivors, first responders and the thousands of people who come each year a space to pay their respects and reflect.”

A permanent memorial and museum is being planned.