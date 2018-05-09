During an appearance on The Late
Show, out actor Jim Parsons criticized people who say the coming
out gay movie is no longer needed.
During the interview, Parsons said that
he loved the LGBT coming-of-age movie Love Simon – which
centers on a 17-year-old gay teen's coming out – but noted that
some critics said it was “too late” and that audiences were done
with coming out stories.
“I read a couple of articles that
were essentially saying we were too late,” Parsons (Big Bang
Theory) told host Stephen Colbert. “Like we were beyond this
now, this tale of coming out, which this was.”
“And I thought, ‘Maybe if you’re
a 30-something writer living in New York or LA it may be, like, I
don’t need to see this,' obviously.”
“But I don’t know. I think there
are many people in other places that, yes you do still need to see
it.”
“Never mind the fact the gay romcom
is too late. Tell that to When Harry Met Sally, you know,
which was brilliant, but I’m saying: How many straight rom-coms do
we need? When is it too late for them? Let me get sick of too many
gay romcoms, thank you very much. Bring it on and we will see,” he
added.
Parsons currently stars in the Broadway
revival of The Boys in the Band.