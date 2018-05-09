Virginia Delegate Danica Roem and Olympian Gus Kenworthy will speak at the Democratic National Committee's (DNC) LGBTQ Gala on June 25 in New York City.

Roem is the first openly transgender elected official to speak at a major party's gala, the Washington Blade reported.

“When Democrats flipped 15 Republican seats in the Virginia House of Delegates last year, we sent a signal across the country that no seat should go uncontested,” Roem said in a statement. “Now, as we approach the final six-month stretch of the 2018 cycle, it’s so important to make sure every Democrat from the school board to the Senate has the resources and tools they need to fight and win. DNC Chair [Tom] Perez knows every ZIP code counts and when Democrats organize and compete everywhere, we win.”

DNC Chair Tom Perez called Roem “a brilliant public servant and one of our nation's most passionate voices for equality.”

Kenworthy's involvement in the gala was announced last week and came just days after he and fellow out Olympian Adam Rippon boycotted a reception at the White House for Winter Olympians over President Donald Trump's LGBT policies.

Kenworthy, 26, in particular has criticized the president's attempt to reintroduce a ban on transgender troops serving openly.

"I couldn't be more excited to join the DNC at their LGBTQ Gala this Pride season,” Kenworthy said in a statement given to ABC News.

"Over the last year, the Trump-Pence administration has pushed our community to the sidelines, attacking us for who we are and who we love.”

"It's time we take a stand against this administration by electing representatives this upcoming November who actively support and believe in equality for everyone,” he added.