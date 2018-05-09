Actor Colton Haynes on Tuesday filed for divorce from Jeff Leatham in Los Angeles.

PEOPLE reported that Haynes, 29, cited irreconcilable differences as the cause for the split. He also asked the court eliminate any request for support from either man.

Haynes and Leatham, a floral designer, tied the knot on October 27 in Palm Springs, California in a ceremony officiated by Kris Jenner.

TMZ was first to report on the split, reporting on Friday that Haynes had unfollowed and deleted photos of his husband on social media accounts.

Haynes, whose credits include Arrow, Teen Wolf and American Horror Story: Cult, came out gay in 2015. On Valentine's Day, he revealed he was dating Leatham, 46, and the couple got engaged in March. Leatham pulled off a spectacular proposal that included fireworks and a shout out from Cher in Cabo.

On Saturday, Haynes shut down speculation that cheating was behind the split.

Following news of their separation, Haynes released a song called “Man, it Sucks,” which includes the line “I said I loved you despite the cheating drama.” That led some fans to speculate that the song was about Leatham.

In a tweet, Haynes, 29, said the song was about a former boyfriend.

“Jeff would never cheat. He's an amazing man. Please stop being mean to him. The song I wrote was about a past relationship,” he wrote.