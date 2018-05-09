Out singer Adam Lambert said in an
interview this week that his biggest challenge following American
Idol was learning how to be an openly gay celebrity.
Lambert appeared on BUILD to promote
Queen's upcoming residency in Las Vegas. Queen with Lambert as
frontman will play a 10-date engagement at the Park MGM in the fall.
“We're ready to take on the ultimate
challenge – to dazzle Las Vegas,” Queen guitarist Brian May said
in a statement.
During the Q&A session of the
interview, Lambert was asked to name the most challenging part of his
journey post American Idol.
“One of the things that was, you
know, obviously, like, a big talked about thing was being openly
gay,” Lambert answered.
“There's a lot of learning curve that
comes with becoming famous. All of the sudden you realize, “Oh, I
have to watch what I say.' And I have responsibilities now to other
people, to fans and to the LGBTQ community.”
“It was very interesting to grow into
that and to learn about it. I was up for the responsibility, but it
was revealed to me very slowly what that responsibility was. You
know, no one gives you a handbook, like, 'Surprise, you're a gay
celebrity, you know, do your thing,'” Lambert
said.
(Related: Adam
Lambert “loving” Troye Sivan's “Bloom”; Performs duet with
Melissa Etheridge.)