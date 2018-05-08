In a recent television interview,
singer-television personality Erika Jayne talked about what the LGBT
community has done for her as an artist.
The 46-year-old Jayne is known for her
2007 dance club hit “Roller Coaster” and her appearances on the
reality television series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
and Dancing with the Stars. Her recent memoir Pretty Mess
reached fifth on the New York Times Best Seller list.
Appearing on Larry King Now,
Jayne was asked, “What has the LGBT community done for you as a
performer?”
“Everything,” Jayne
responded. “You know, they have bought my records, come to my
shows, support the TV show, they've done everything for me.”
“Why do you connect with them so
much?” host Larry King followed up.
“Because these are my family, my
friends, my teachers, my mentors.”
When asked about President Donald
Trump's “reaction to them,” Jayne answered: “For me, I would
like to see the president be more inclusive and more open minded.”
“He said he would be very open,”
King noted.
“Has he been? I know his vice
president isn't,” Jayne said, to which King agreed.