Actor Colton Haynes has denied speculation that cheating was behind his recent split with husband Jeff Leatham.

The couple married on October 27 in Palm Springs, California in a ceremony officiated by Kris Jenner.

TMZ was first to report that the couple had split, though it did not say whether they were headed to divorce court. Haynes, the outlet reported, has unfollowed and deleted photos of Leatham – a 46-year-old floral designer – on Instagram.

Following the news, Haynes released a song called “Man, it Sucks,” which includes the line “I said I loved you despite the cheating drama.” That led some fans to speculate that the song was about Leatham.

In a tweet, Haynes, 29, said the song was about a former boyfriend.

“Jeff would never cheat. He's an amazing man. Please stop being mean to him. The song I wrote was about a past relationship,” he wrote.

No reason for the split has been given.