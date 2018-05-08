Actor Colton Haynes has denied
speculation that cheating was behind his recent split with husband
Jeff Leatham.
The couple married on October 27 in
Palm Springs, California in a ceremony officiated by Kris Jenner.
TMZ was first to report that the couple
had split, though it did not say whether they were headed to divorce
court. Haynes, the outlet reported, has unfollowed and deleted
photos of Leatham – a 46-year-old floral designer – on Instagram.
Following the news, Haynes released a
song called “Man, it Sucks,” which includes the line “I said I
loved you despite the cheating drama.” That led some fans to
speculate that the song was about Leatham.
In a tweet, Haynes, 29, said the song
was about a former boyfriend.
“Jeff would never cheat. He's an
amazing man. Please stop being mean to him. The song I wrote was
about a past relationship,” he wrote.
No reason for the split has been given.