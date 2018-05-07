Out artists Melissa Etheridge and Adam Lambert performed together for the first time at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on Saturday, May 5.

Lambert and Etheridge took to the stage to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Etheridge's 1993 mainstream breakthrough album Yes I Am.

The pair performed a duet of Etheridge's classic song “I'm the Only One,” one of her biggest hits.

After coming out in 1993, Etheridge became a vocal supporter of LGBT rights, including marriage equality. Lambert is the first openly gay artists to have a number one album on the Billboard chart.

On the red carpet, Lambert told Billboard that he was “loving” Troye Sivan's new single, “Bloom.”

“I'm loving Troye Sivan's new single, the 'Bloom' song,” Lambert said. “And I love that he's being so brave and cheeky and being in the media like, 'This is a song, an anthem for bottoms.' I'm like, 'Go on Troye, good job.'”

Honored at Saturday's event were director Ava DuVernay, actress Samira Wiley and Jay-Z's mother Gloria Carter.

