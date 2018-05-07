Out artists Melissa Etheridge and Adam
Lambert performed together for the first time at the 29th
annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on Saturday, May 5.
Lambert and Etheridge took to the stage
to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Etheridge's 1993
mainstream breakthrough album Yes I Am.
The pair performed a duet of
Etheridge's classic song “I'm the Only One,” one of her biggest
hits.
After coming out in 1993, Etheridge
became a vocal supporter of LGBT rights, including marriage equality.
Lambert is the first openly gay artists to have a number one album
on the Billboard chart.
On the red carpet, Lambert told
Billboard that he was “loving” Troye Sivan's new single,
“Bloom.”
(Related: Troye
Sivan's single “Bloom” described as “gay anthem for bottoms.”)
“I'm loving Troye Sivan's new single,
the 'Bloom' song,” Lambert
said. “And I love that he's being so brave and cheeky and
being in the media like, 'This is a song, an anthem for bottoms.'
I'm like, 'Go on Troye, good job.'”
Honored at Saturday's event were
director Ava DuVernay, actress
Samira Wiley and Jay-Z's
mother Gloria Carter.
(Related: GLAAD
Media Awards: Samira Wiley, Jay-Z, Ava DuVernay honored.)