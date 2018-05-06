Tony Perkins, president of the Christian conservative Family Research Council (FRC), has cheered passage of bills in Oklahoma and Kansas that allow faith-based adoption agencies to turn away gay couples.

Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin has not said whether she'll sign a bill into law approved by lawmakers on Thursday, while Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer has said he's looking forward to signing a bill that cleared the Kansas Legislature on Friday. Both governors are Republican.

Perkins, who has close ties with President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, cheered passage of the measures, saying that “common sense lawmakers” are fighting back against liberal “bullies.”

“LGBT activists have been fond of saying that same-sex marriage would never affect you. Well, now, it’s not only affecting you – it’s affecting needy kids. Across the country, Christian charities and adoption services have been bracing themselves against wave after wave of attack from liberals, desperate to kick them out of the child welfare industry,” Perkins wrote.

“As far as these extremists are concerned, no organization – including an explicitly religious one – should be allowed to operate if they hold a biblical view of marriage.”

“Fortunately, in some states, the bullying is prompting a counter-attack from common sense lawmakers, who think it’s well within a charity’s right to decide which homes are the best and most loving options for children,” he said.

Perkins also called on Fallin to sign the bill, saying that he hopes she will recognize “that liberal activist are more concerned with pushing their intolerant agenda than they are with finding children good homes.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has labeled FRC a “hate group” because it has “knowingly spread false and denigrating propaganda about LGBT people.”