Out actress Samira Wiley, Jay-Z and director Ava DuVernay were honored Saturday at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York.

Wiley received the group's Vito Russo Award, which is presented to “an openly LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in promoting LGBTQ acceptance.”

Among her roles, Wiley has played inmate Poussey Washington in the Netflix dramedy Orange is the New Black and Moira in Hulu's adaptation of The Handmaid's Tale. She received an Emmy nomination for the latter role. Both characters were gay.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker presented director Ava DuVernay with GLAAD's Excellence in Media award. The award is presented to “media professionals who have made a significant difference in promoting equality and acceptance.” Previous recipients include Debra Messing, Robert De Niro, Russell Simmons, Kelly Ripa, Patti LaBelle, Tyra Banks, Julianne Moore, Glenn Close, Barbara Walters, Bob and Harvey Weinstein and Diane Sawyer.

In directing A Wrinkle in Time, DuVernay became the first African-American woman to direct a live-action film with a budget exceeding $100 million.

Jay-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, accepted a special recognition award for the song “Smile,” in which Jay-Z raps about his mother's struggle to come out. Carter also appears on the track.

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement that Saturday's award recipients “are the front lines to ensuring that LGBTQ acceptance moves forward in a political and cultural climate that is working against us.”

Other awards handed out include Call Me By Your Name for outstanding film (wide release) and Survivor: Game Changers for outstanding reality program.