Olympian and reality star Caitlyn
Jenner will address the UK parliament on Wednesday, May 9.
According to BuzzFeed News, Jenner has
been invited to give Channel 4's fourth annual keynote Diversity
Lecture in the House of Commons.
Jenner's address will kick off a
campaign on gender in the UK.
“The aim of the Channel 4 Diversity
Lecture is to raise awareness and stimulate public debate about
diversity issues,” a spokesman told the outlet. “Caitlyn Jenner
is one of the most high-profile transgender people in the world and
her transition brought transgender issues into the mainstream,
helping to stimulate debate and increase awareness.”
Jenner's support for President Donald
Trump has lead to a backlash from the LGBT community. While she has
chided Trump for his record on transgender issues, Jenner, a
Republican who has said publicly that she voted for Trump, has stood
firm by the president on other issues.