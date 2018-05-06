Olympian and reality star Caitlyn Jenner will address the UK parliament on Wednesday, May 9.

According to BuzzFeed News, Jenner has been invited to give Channel 4's fourth annual keynote Diversity Lecture in the House of Commons.

Jenner's address will kick off a campaign on gender in the UK.

“The aim of the Channel 4 Diversity Lecture is to raise awareness and stimulate public debate about diversity issues,” a spokesman told the outlet. “Caitlyn Jenner is one of the most high-profile transgender people in the world and her transition brought transgender issues into the mainstream, helping to stimulate debate and increase awareness.”

Jenner's support for President Donald Trump has lead to a backlash from the LGBT community. While she has chided Trump for his record on transgender issues, Jenner, a Republican who has said publicly that she voted for Trump, has stood firm by the president on other issues.