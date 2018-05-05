Mariela Castro, the daughter of
Communist Party chief Raul Castro, says she will push for the
government to extend marriage rights to gay and lesbian couples in
Cuba.
Cuba's 1976 constitution will undergo a
reform process starting in July, the AP reported.
Castro, also a Cuban lawmaker, told
reporters on Friday that she will push for marriage equality to be
included in the changes.
“All this time we have been learning
from what we have done, we have new proposals that do not consist of
drafting new laws, but work on changes to laws that already exist in
our constitution so that they are more expeditious, for example
marriage between people of the same gender,” Castro
told reporters during a press conference to mark the launch of
the 11th edition of Cuba's Days against Homophobia and
Transphobia.
Castro also helms the Cuban National
Center for Sex Education (CENESEX), the principal organizer of the
event, which runs from May 4 to the 18th.