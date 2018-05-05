Mariela Castro, the daughter of Communist Party chief Raul Castro, says she will push for the government to extend marriage rights to gay and lesbian couples in Cuba.

Cuba's 1976 constitution will undergo a reform process starting in July, the AP reported.

Castro, also a Cuban lawmaker, told reporters on Friday that she will push for marriage equality to be included in the changes.

“All this time we have been learning from what we have done, we have new proposals that do not consist of drafting new laws, but work on changes to laws that already exist in our constitution so that they are more expeditious, for example marriage between people of the same gender,” Castro told reporters during a press conference to mark the launch of the 11th edition of Cuba's Days against Homophobia and Transphobia.

Castro also helms the Cuban National Center for Sex Education (CENESEX), the principal organizer of the event, which runs from May 4 to the 18th.