Out YouTube celebrity Hannah Hart is getting a show on Ellen DeGeneres' digital network, Ellen Digital Network.

According to Variety, the untitled series will feature Hart “coaching people with 'love-related advice' to prepare the subjects for life-changing events like a marriage proposal.”

Hart has more than 5.3 million followers across platforms, Variety reported.

Hart found fame cooking while intoxicated on her YouTube series My Drunk Kitchen, which is as entertaining as it is informative. She is also the author of My Drunk Kitchen: A Guide to Eating, Drinking and Going With Your Gut, a parody self-help book which became a New York Times bestseller. A six-episode reality series titled I Hart Food premiered last year on Food Network. The show featured Hart dining in various cities.

In accepting an award in 2016, Hart, who has previously talked about growing up in a homophobic house, said that CNN anchor Anderson Cooper influenced her decision to come out gay.