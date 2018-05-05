Out YouTube celebrity Hannah Hart is
getting a show on Ellen DeGeneres' digital network, Ellen Digital
Network.
According to Variety, the
untitled series will feature Hart “coaching people with
'love-related advice' to prepare the subjects for life-changing
events like a marriage proposal.”
Hart has more than 5.3 million
followers across platforms, Variety
reported.
Hart found fame cooking while
intoxicated on her YouTube series My Drunk Kitchen, which
is as entertaining as it is informative. She is also
the author of My Drunk Kitchen: A Guide to Eating, Drinking and
Going With Your Gut, a parody self-help book which became a New
York Times bestseller. A six-episode reality series titled I
Hart Food premiered last year on Food Network. The show featured
Hart dining in various cities.
In
accepting an award in 2016, Hart, who has previously talked about
growing up in a homophobic house, said that CNN anchor Anderson
Cooper influenced her decision to come out gay.