Actor Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham have split.

Haynes and Leatham, a floral designer, tied the knot on October 27 in Palm Springs, California in a ceremony officiated by Kris Jenner.

According to TMZ, Haynes has unfollowed and deleted photos of his husband on Instagram.

Haynes, 29, whose credits include Arrow, Teen Wolf and American Horror Story: Cult, came out gay in 2015. On Valentine's Day, he revealed he was dating Leatham, 46, and the couple got engaged in March. Leatham pulled off a spectacular proposal that included fireworks and a shout out from Cher in Cabo.

Celebrities who attended the couple's wedding included Modern Family co-stars Sofia Vergara and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who brought along their husbands, Joe Manganiello (True Blood) and Justin Mikita, respectively. Other celebrities included American Horror Story co-stars Billie Lourd and Leslie Grossman.

TMZ reported that it is unclear whether the couple is headed to divorce court.