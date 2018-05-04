A controversial bill that seeks to allow religious child welfare organizations, including adoption and foster care agencies, to discriminate against same-sex couples has cleared the Oklahoma House and Senate.

Senate Bill 1140 cleared the Senate with a 33-7 vote and the House 56-21.

The bill states: “To the extent allowed by federal law, no private child placing agency shall be required to perform, assist, counsel, recommend, consent to, refer, or participate in any placement of a child for foster care or adoption when the proposed placement would violate the agency’s written religious or moral convictions or policies.”

An amendment added in the House that would have denied state and federal funding to any child placement agency that discriminates was later stripped from the final bill.

The bill now heads to the desk of Republican Governor Mary Fallin.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, called passage “shameful” and called on Fallin to veto the bill.

“This vote to enshrine discrimination into law is shameful,” said JoDee Winterhof, senior vice president of policy and political affairs at HRC. “Oklahoma’s legislators are throwing kids under the bus to create a ‘license to discriminate’ against qualified, loving prospective parents. This bill does nothing to improve the outcomes for children in care. It shrinks the pool of prospective parents and is a blatant attempt to discriminate against LGBTQ Oklahomans. Now, Governor Mary Fallin must veto this bill and not allow it to harm Oklahoma, its reputation and the kids who simply want a loving, long-term home.”