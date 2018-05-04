Singer-songwriter Ne-Yo has addressed rumors that he's gay.

In 2015, the site NewsBuzzDaily.com reported that Ne-Yo was inspired to come out after learning about Caitlyn Jenner's journey.

“I've known I was gay since I was a young boy … Watching Bruce, well Caitlyn, sit down with Dianne Sawyer on ABC really inspired me [to come out],” Ne-Yo is quoted as saying.

Appearing on Madame Noire's Spin And Spill The Tea, Ne-Yo was asked to comment on a rumor that was untrue.

“Take nothing from homosexuality, love wins, love who you love – I'm just not gay,” Ne-Yo said.

“I ain't never been gay, and when the whole gay rumors thing happened, that was one of the ones that kind of threw me a little bit. Anybody that knows me knows that nothing could be farther from the truth.”

“But again, love wins, love who you love, have no issue with it,” the 38-year-old R&B singer added.

Ne-Yo is married to Crystal Renay Williams and has three children.