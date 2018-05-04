Singer-songwriter Ne-Yo has addressed
rumors that he's gay.
In 2015, the site NewsBuzzDaily.com
reported that Ne-Yo was inspired to come out after learning about
Caitlyn Jenner's journey.
“I've known I was gay since I was a
young boy … Watching Bruce, well Caitlyn, sit down with Dianne
Sawyer on ABC really inspired me [to come out],” Ne-Yo is quoted as
saying.
Appearing on Madame Noire's Spin And
Spill The Tea, Ne-Yo was asked to comment on a rumor that was
untrue.
“Take nothing from homosexuality,
love wins, love who you love – I'm just not gay,” Ne-Yo said.
“I ain't never been gay, and when the
whole gay rumors thing happened, that was one of the ones that kind
of threw me a little bit. Anybody that knows me knows that nothing
could be farther from the truth.”
“But again, love wins, love who you
love, have no issue with it,” the 38-year-old R&B singer added.
Ne-Yo is married to Crystal Renay
Williams and has three children.