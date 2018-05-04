Out singer-songwriter Janelle Monae said this week that she doesn't believe “women need to posses a vagina to be women.”

Monae, who recently came out as queer, made the comments to PEOPLE while discussing her “PYNK” music video from her recently released album Dirty Computer.

In the video, Monae is seen in an arid landscape wearing pink fluted pants dubbed “vagina pants” on the Internet.

“I'm so tickled and honored that people are talking about the Pynk pants,” Monae told PEOPLE. “I think that it's so cool to have discussions around women's issues and women's bodies. I think it's amazing.”

“Sometimes I think people interpret those as vagina pants, they call them vulva pants, they call them flowers, but it just represents some parts of some women,” she continued. “There are some women in the video that do not have on the pants, because I don’t believe that all women need to possess a vagina to be a woman. I have one I’m proud of it, but there’s a lot of policing and controlling that people are trying to have over our vaginas and when you think about female genital mutilation, when you think about all these women’s issues, I wanted to make sure we were discussing these issues but we were also celebrating each other. I wanted Pynk to be a celebration of women who are unique, distinct, different, may be different from one another but when they come together they create something magical and special.”

She added that she chose to celebrate her “LGBTQI brothers and sisters, minorities, women, immigrants, those who are marginalized in this society” on Dirty Computer.